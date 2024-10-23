President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova issued pardons to 10 convicts.

These include well knwon actor and former Mayor of Bitola Vladimir Taleski who was sentenced by the Zaev regime as part of their campaign of political persecution, for alleged irregularities with a school bus transport contract. President Siljanovska reduced Taleski’s original 7 years sentence by a year. During Zaev’s regime, Taleski’s family faced dozens of police raids and his daughter recently died, presumably from the stress of the persecution.

Another pardon went to Marjan Efremov, a former employee of the Intelligence Agency, who was sentenced for extortion using documents available to him through his work, along with other police officials.

Two mafia members were also partially pardoned by the President. Akif Ravmanoski is suspected of being a member in the Skopje based Baron gang, while Shenol Maslani is the brother of a well known luxury used cars seller and suspected mafia member Shenki Maslani.