Speaking to the Parliament Commission for European Affairs, President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova said that there is room for optimism with regard to Macedonia’s EU perspective.

I have often criticized the European Union for its lack of a true strategy for the Western Balkans after the Solun Summit in 2003. Now we have a step forward. We are heard and we are supported, Siljanovska said, speaking about the EU’s Growth Plan that will invest billions of euros in the Balkan region.

Siljanovska added that the Growth Plan is an opportunity for Macedonia to be part of the common European market. She expects that two reform laws, on the budget and on public control will be adopted by New Year, helping unlock the funds from this plan.