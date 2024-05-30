President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova will give the mandate for the creation of the Government next week.
She has until June 7th to appoint the Prime Minister – designate. It’s obvious that this will be VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski, who, depending on the outcome of the elections and post-election negotiations, will hold just under or over the 61 votes needed to form a Government. The VMRO led coalition is already forming, as talks with the Albanian partner VLEN are believed to be in the final stages, and talks with ZNAM also proceeding quickly.
