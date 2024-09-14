The Office of President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova informed that they will request an explanation from Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, for the ceremonial mishap during their recent informal meeting in Sofia.

President Siljanovska paid a visit to Bulgaria to attend the performance of Nabucco, by the Macedonian Opera. This was an opportunity for a first meeting between her and Radev, who has been a hardliner on the dispute with Macedonia. But the Bulgarian presidential office released a photograph of the two presidents with only Bulgarian and EU flags in the background, and no Macedonian flags. While this is often the case with informal visits, it created a negative perception in Macedonia, that Bulgaria is snubbing President Siljanovska by not displaying the Macedonian flag along the Bulgarian.