President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova withdrew seven ambassadors from their posts. The lists includes Dane Taleski, ambassador to NATO and a former close adviser to SDSM leader and PM Zoran Zaev. Taleski will remain in his post until mid January.

Teuta Agai Damjaha, appointed to the UN mission in Geneva, Marija Efremova in Vatican, Faton Bejta in Denmark, Sali Limani in Kazakhstan and Shaban Jashari in Qatar will have to return home immediately. Ambassador to Albania Danco Markovski was also revoked. He was previously summoned for meetings in Skopje after the number of ethnic Macedonians in the Albanian census dropped sharply, as result of offers of Bulgarian passports and other enticement by Bulgaria.