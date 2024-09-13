There are a few corrections to make the text more accurate. Here’s a revised version:

The meeting between the President of the Republic of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, and the President of Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, has begun behind closed doors, the Bulgarian National Radio reported.

This is the first meeting between President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova and President Rumen Radev after they did not meet in Rome during the commemoration of Saints Cyril and Methodius.

According to BNR, no statements are expected after the conversation between the two presidents.

Before today’s meeting with Siljanovska Davkova, President Radev stated that he expects the open issues to be finally resolved.

“Bulgaria has always been open to dialogue with the Republic of Macedonia, and I expect this dialogue to contribute to our cultural rapprochement, but also to encourage economic cooperation. We expect North Macedonia to fulfill all its obligations to us and to the European Union,” Radev said.

According to Radev, the government of Macedonia has not yet abandoned its election rhetoric.

“The government of the Republic of Macedonia has not yet abandoned the election rhetoric. It is necessary to return to reality. Our relations will depend on the concluded agreements,” emphasized Radev.

This is Siljanovska Davkova’s first visit after taking office in May of this year. Tonight in Sofia, she will attend the opera “Nabucco” by Giuseppe Verdi at the Macedonian Opera and Ballet.

The Macedonian delegation in Sofia today includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Timcho Mutsunski, and the Minister of Culture and Tourism, Zoran Ljutkov.