This year’s Prespa Forum Dialogue taking place today and tomorrow in Ohrid, will be opened by President Stevo Pendarovski, and the presidents of Slovenia Borut Pahor, Croatia Zoran Milanovic, Kosovo Vjosa Osmani Kadriu and the president of Montenegro Milo Djukanovic will speak at the first high-level session.



The guest of the Forum is also the President of the European Council Charles Michel who had a meeting with the Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski in Ohrid yesterday. Ahead of the June EU Summit, which is preceded by the European Union-Western Balkans leadership meeting, the presidents discussed Macedonia’s European dossier, challenges and possible modalities for overcoming them. They also discussed Russia’s military aggression in Ukraine, possible security threats in the region and beyond, and addressing the economic challenges facing the effects of the health and energy crisis.