We support the opening of EU accession negotiations with Macedonia and Albania without delay. We are engaging at the highest levels of government to demonstrate our commitment to the aspirants’ European paths, he tweeted.

US President Joe Biden issued an executive order on Wednesday, expanding the scope of emergency measures for the Western Balkans region, including blocking property and banning entry into the United States for persons working against the Prespa Agreement and the Ohrid Framework Agreement and their implementation and undermine peace and regional cooperation. Any person assessed to be responsible for or complicit in, or to have directly or indirectly engaged in, serious human rights abuse in the Western Balkans, or to be responsible for or complicit in, or to have directly or indirectly engaged in, corruption related to the Western Balkans, including corruption by, on behalf of, or otherwise related to a government in the Western Balkans will be subjected to the implementation of the Executive Order, reads Biden’s Executive Order.