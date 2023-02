Operating rooms in the Prilep hospital were closed today after a female patient died of sepsis four days ago, after undergoing a routine surgery.

Four patients that were treated there developed sepsis and were sent to Skopje. The 52 year old woman had a simple gynaecological treatment but fell into a coma and eventually died in Skopje. All non-essential surgeries are being postponed, while the essential ones will be carried out in neighboring cities.