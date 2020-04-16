With the new 11 registered cases, the total number of patients with coronavirus in Prilep is already three-digit and has reached 100 infected people, and so far there are three deaths. Appeals for protection and staying home intensified today after the meeting of the crisis headquarters.

At the moment, 422 people are in self-isolation in Prilep. In the past 24 hours, one person broke the curfew and appropriate charges were filed against him.

At Thursday’s session, the municipal crisis headquarters adopted conclusions that the Army should assist in front of markets, banks to improved the situation, and streets, public areas, parks, entrances to buildings will be disinfected over the weekend, said Prilep Mayor Ilija Jovanoski.