Prime Minister, Hristijan Mickoski wrote on his Facebook,

Dear Ms. Ursula von der Leyen,

On behalf of the Government and myself, I extend my most sincere congratulations on your re-election as President of the European Commission. Your reappointment confirms your successful leadership and commitment to European values and shared prosperity.

Your leadership in these challenging times inspires all of us who strive for a better and more united Europe. We are confident that your experience and vision will continue to lead the European Union to new heights of development.

We remain committed to the European path and look forward to continued cooperation with the European Commission under your leadership to achieve our common goals of stability, security, and progress.

Once again, I congratulate you on this well-deserved success and wish you much success and fruitful work in your new mandate.

Sincerely,