European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will continue her official visit to Macedonia on Monday, commencing at the Government building, where Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski will extend to her the highest state honors before their scheduled meeting.

The Macedonian delegation accompanying her comprises First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi, Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Bojan Marichikj, Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani, Minister of Transport and Communications Blagoj Bochvarski, Minister of Environment and Physical Planning Kaja Shukova, and Minister of Information Society and Administration Azir Aliu.

Following their meeting, Kovachevski and von der Leyen will hold a press conference, after which they will visit a fruit and vegetable processing facility near Skopje, which has received EU funding under the IPARD program.

On her arrival late on Sunday, EC President von der Leyen met with President Stevo Pendarovski, engaging in discussions concerning the European Union accession negotiations, the political climate within the nation, and regional developments.

Macedonia marks the initial leg of the EC chief’s tour of the Western Balkans, with subsequent stops in Kosovo, Montenegro, Serbia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.