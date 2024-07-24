Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski announced the projects and investments so far in the first month of the new government.

An investment worth 500 million dollars enters Macedonia. Construction of the largest park in the country and the region of 55 wind turbines – 630 jobs. New investment of 20 million euros and 110 new jobs. Over 55 million euros investment and opening of 100 new jobs in the TIRZ zone. Establishment of special economic cooperation with Hungary. 5000 MKD linear increase in pensions; 250 million euros for municipalities in Macedonia