Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, when asked by a journalist today about the state of the budget, said that a “typhoon” passed through the country for seven years.

What is the budget at the moment, the question is how the current obligations will be paid. A typhoon has passed through the state in the past seven years, and it has been completely destroyed. I hope that soon we will sit down with the unions and show them the numbers, and the numbers are devastating. If I tell you that 2.5 billion denars are missing for the regular payment of pensions, apart from this, which represents an additional increase, you can understand what we are talking about. But we will fight to realize all that, I hope that in the first 100 days we will sit down with the unions and talk and show the numbers – said Mickoski.