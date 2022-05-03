Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski used the latest report from Reporters Without Borders, which portray Macedonia as advancing 33 points in its ranking, to claim that Macedonia is the best performer in freedom of expression in the region. Macedonia is ranked as 57th in the world, and is considered “problematic” in its outlook. The report does not mention practice of the Zaev – Kovacevski regime to persecute journalists who expose its crimes and corruption.

Instead, Kovacevski claimed that Macedonia had an endangered freedom of expression and autocratic rule, but that the SDSM led Government has “shown exceptional democratic capcaity and respect for the media and media workers”.