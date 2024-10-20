Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski will attend the European summit in Salzburg, where EU leaders will discuss reforms of the union.

Mickoski will participate in a panel discussion and detail Macedonia’s plan and vision for EU membership. “We are ready to be valued by our efforts and drive”, Mickoski said in a social media message.

During his visit to Austria, the Prime Minister will also meet with the top Austrian leaders. “We are defending Macedonian interests and working toward a joint future”.