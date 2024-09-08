In a speech commemorating Macedonia’s Independence Day on September 8, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski proposed a 10-point platform aimed at uniting all sectors of society. He called for collaboration among universities, trade unions, chambers of commerce, farmers, the Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts (MANU), professors, doctors, and other key social drivers. The first principle Mickoski emphasized was the need for justice and the rule of law, urging not only verbal commitments but concrete actions. He highlighted the importance of personal integrity and collective responsibility, asking those who have broken the law to acknowledge their wrongdoings and make amends.

Lawlessness must not be followed, no matter who it is or what it is. Either he will be an honest citizen or he will be responsible for his actions regardless of whether he is the government or the opposition. Second, to stop the partisanship of society and not to divide people from one party or the other. They should be divided into capable and less capable. The able must advance. The party card must not be the license for progress, but the diploma and real knowledge. Merit must be above all else. The hard-working must get a chance instead of those with connections. Third, let’s distance ourselves from inter-ethnic conflicts. Let’s put a moratorium on ethnically produced topics that are behind the lucrative interest of individuals. To put an end to the long list of ethnic rights, behind which nothing really stands but the personal interest of those who produce them at the expense of the collective interest. “How absent-minded does it sound, when someone asks for a two-family house, and there is no drinking water in Lipkovo?” Mickoski asked. -Many defeats, many failures, failures in the system. I am firmly convinced that the man who voted in the referendum on September 8, 1991, did not imagine the Macedonia we have today. But after decades of disappointment, should the battle stop? The answer is no and it is not an option. Because patriotism still exists today and today this generation has the battle to stand out. Back then, the battle was how to get back on our feet, and today it’s like taking big steps forward, Mickoski said.

His vision, he emphasized, is a country where the law rules and there is no place for the corrupt.

Citizens deserve to live in an environment where honesty is the guiding principle. It is time to put an end to lawlessness and protect the interests of citizens. Crime must not be stronger than government and this evil is coming to an end. All those who walked with their bags to the previous government are now running away because they know the answer. We will defeat this evil, Mickoski said.

Regarding national interests, Mickoski said that “they will be protected at all costs.”

We will not be a coin to bribe anyone. We will fight for our interests and dignity and I assure you that we will succeed, added the Prime Minister.

He said that the people need faith in principles and a clear plan.