I attended the lunch organized by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, along with the leaders of the Western Balkan countries, Prime Minister Mickoski wrote.

The focus of the agenda was the European Union’s development plan. I emphasized that the region and the country are tired of facing obstacles that are bilateral and not part of the objective criteria for accession to the Union. Greater efforts must be made to restore trust and credibility to the entire process.

I reiterated our commitment to achieving our strategic goal—membership in the Union—and to making progress based on real and sustainable criteria.”