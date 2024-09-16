Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski commented on the absence of the Macedonian flag during Siljanovska-Davkova’s visit to Sofia for a meeting with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.

In the past, when Macedonian dignity was humiliated and sold out, they remained silent, their spines bent, seduced by those who disrespected and trampled on us. Now, things are resolved diplomatically; protest notes are sent. We will no longer conduct international diplomacy with a bent spine. When the Rubicon is crossed, when the red line is breached, a response is necessary. If we don’t react, this exception will become the norm.

What is more important to me is that Europe and the world could witness, as we expected, the real intentions of Sofia’s leadership. Their real agenda isn’t just about constitutional amendments—that’s the least of the issues. They seek to flex their muscles and assert more. Europe and the world could see that their goals go far beyond constitutional matters.

We are always prepared to restore good neighborly relations with kindness, but when red lines are crossed, we must act, as we are doing now by presenting a protest note to the ambassador of our eastern neighbor,” Mickoski