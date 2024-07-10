As part of his visit to Washington, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski held several meetings, including a productive and friendly one with Congressman Brendan Boyle, according to a government press release.

“They discussed NATO Alliance priorities and the importance of maintaining democracy and peace. The talks also highlighted the country’s economic opportunities and potential, as well as the government’s strong commitment to fighting corruption and crime,” the release stated.

PM Mickoski also had a working meeting with National Democratic Institute (NDI) president Tamara Cofman Wittes to discuss the democratic processes in the country.

“Corruption is one of the most pressing issues, and our new government is working intensively to eradicate it, ensuring accountability for those who break the law. We must meet citizens’ expectations by establishing mechanisms to protect their interests. The era of lies, incompetence, and inaction is over. The time for reforms, investments, and digital transformation has begun. We must set a good example for improving the standard of living and ensuring a secure state for all citizens,” Mickoski said during the meeting.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mickoski met with former U.S. Ambassador Philip Reeker to discuss the challenges facing the country and the support needed to achieve its strategic interests. They also talked about the region’s potential for economic and political cooperation.

“We must change the reality and improve the lives of the citizens,” Mickoski said, as cited in the press release.