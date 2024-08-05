Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski welcomed Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti today at the Government building. According to the government’s press service, the two leaders will first hold a private meeting, followed by a bilateral discussion involving government delegations from both sides. Among the topics expected to be discussed is the recent incident involving Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani at Skopje airport.
Prime Minister Mickoski hosts Kosovo’s Prime Minister Kurti for talks
Macedonia News
