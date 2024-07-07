The President of the Government, Hristijan Mickoski, along with a delegation including Defense Minister Vlado Misajlovski, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Timcho Mutsunski, and Interior Minister Pance Toškovski, has begun an official visit to the USA. During this visit, Mickoski will participate in the NATO Summit and hold numerous bilateral meetings with senior American and international leaders.

According to the government press service, the visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations with the United States, affirm Macedonia as a stable partner, and promote economic opportunities to American investors.

Mickoski will deliver a speech at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies, followed by meetings with representatives of the American business community. He will also meet with senior representatives of the International Republican Institute (IRI), congressmen, and senators, including Brandon Boyle and Senator Jeanne Shaheen, co-chairs of the Macedonian Friendship Group in the US Congress. In the evening, he will attend the official event commemorating NATO’s 75th anniversary at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium.

The Macedonian delegation will participate in the opening of the NATO forum and attend North Atlantic Council meetings, where Mickoski will meet other leaders and address the media.

Mickoski will also attend a dinner at the White House organized for the leaders, while Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Timcho Mutsunski and Defense Minister Vlado Misajlovski will attend special dinners hosted by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

The NATO summit takes place from July 9 to 11 in Washington, USA.