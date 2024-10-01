Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski will present the results of the first 100 days of the government’s work at a press conference today. Under the slogan “100 percent dedicated, for you!”, the Prime Minister will highlight the achievements, projects, and measures implemented by the new leadership after assuming executive power. The budget includes borrowing half a billion euros from Hungary, funds from which will be used to finance infrastructure projects in municipalities and support the economy. Additionally, the linear increase in pensions, starting today, will amount to 2,500 denars. Pensioners will receive a similar increase starting in March next year, as stipulated by the recently adopted amendments and additions to the Law on Pension and Disability Insurance.

In addition to the government’s promises to fight crime and corruption, and to reform the judiciary and administration, high food prices remain a challenge. To address this, the government recently decided to limit the gross profit margins of 73 food products. Lower prices are expected with the Law on the Prohibition of Unfair Trade Practices, which was passed six months ago. There have also been requests for salary increases from the Union of Trade Unions of Macedonia and the Union of Employees in Education and Science.

On the domestic political level, a current challenge is the draft law on veterans, which has caused tension among coalition partners. In terms of European integration, last week’s decision to separate Albania from Macedonia on the European path — specifically, the postponement of the start of negotiations until the constitutional amendments are fulfilled — has posed another challenge.

During this period, the Constitutional Court, following an initiative from the previous Anti-Corruption Commission, adopted a temporary measure to halt ethnically-based employment through the “Balancer” tool. The Ministry of Public Administration has already issued guidelines to institutions on how to proceed with public announcements.

The first 100 days of the government have already been noted by the coalition partner Vredi, with party leaders announcing at an event under the slogan “We are moving on to action” that there will be an institutional effort to sanction all those who violated the law during the previous government. They claimed that over the past 100 days, they have made a significant difference compared to the Albanian opposition, with future priorities including public administration reforms, energy transition, and human capital development.



The government currently has 20 ministries, while the cabinet consists of 24 members. In addition to the Prime Minister, there are 23 Deputy Prime Ministers and Ministers, 20 of whom hold portfolios. There are five deputy prime ministers, including a First Deputy Prime Minister. Of the 24 members of the government cabinet, 15 are from the VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition, six from the Vredi coalition, and two from ZNAM.

The vote of the government, with this composition, followed amendments to the Law on the Organization and Work of the State Administration Bodies, passed with a two-thirds majority. These amendments changed the number of ministries and the scope of competences for some of the existing ministries. After the mayors of Aerodrom, Saraj, and Gostivar joined the executive, amendments to the Law on Local Self-Government were recently passed with a two-thirds majority, supported by some opposition MPs from the European Front, extending the mayors’ terms until the next local elections.