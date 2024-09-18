Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski will attend a dinner with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other Balkan leaders in Brussels tomorrow. Mickoski said that he intends to use this visit to Brussels to express the frustration that Macedonian citizens are feeling with the long delayed EU integration process.

We are not able to begin the EU accession talks for a decade and a half. We face obstacles that no other country has faced, the Prime Minister said.

The Commission notified that the meeting will focus on the reform agenda of the Balkan countries and EU’s proposed growth plan for 6 billion EUR investments in the region. Mickoski will also meet the European Council President Charles Michel, outgoing Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi and other EU officials. He will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski and EU Minister Orhan Murtezani. Mucunski will also host a reception in NATO in honor of Macedonia’s Independence Day.