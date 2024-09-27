Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he will put in efforts to help resolve the dispute between Macedonia and Bulgaria. Orban is currently in Ohrid, for joint meetings of the two governments, and his country holds the rotating presidency of the European Union.

There is now a conflict with Bulgaria that is blocking the process of their EU association because of disputes over the position of national minorities. Hungary, as current head of the EU presidency, believes that it is our task to visit the countries who are having the hardest position in EU enlargement and to help them resolve existing conflicts. That is one of the reasons why I’m here. But there is a more important reason, we have other issues of importance, and that is the issue of migration, Orban told Radio Koshut in an interview.

During the interview, the Hungarian Prime Minister said that he has to use the imposed name “North Macedonia”, not to provoke an international problem with Greece.