During the coronavirus epidemic, the municipal council of Lipkovo decided that the most pressing item on the agenda is to build another monument to members of the NLA/UCK who died during the 2001 civil war.

Lipkovo, a majority Albanian municipality near Kumanovo, was one of the main flash-points when the Albanian terrorist organization sparked a war in Macedonia. Majority Albanian villages in Macedonia are dotted with monuments, and the Lipkovo council decided that another one is in order, this time in the area of Slupcane, a region now best known as one of the main migrant trafficking channels in Macedonia.