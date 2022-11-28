As they announced, the private bus companies blocked Monday an intersection near “Mavrovka” and the courthouse in Skopje. This continues the strike due to the unpaid debt by the City of Skopje and the refusal to pay or find any solution by mayor Danela Arsovska.

The chaos that was caused by the withdrawal of these lines from traffic a week ago, as well as the long construction works on several important streets, escalated today with the blockade, which caused kilometers of queues through the central area of the city and enormously long waits at the intersections.

As the private bus company “Sloboda Prevoz” announced, the blocking will be carried out with more than 30 buses and more than 300 people.