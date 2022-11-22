After yesterday the two private bus companies Sloboda Prevoz and Makekspres failed to reach an agreement with the City of Skopje, today they will discuss whether they will continue with the protest and what form their activities will take.

It is known that today they will not operate again lines 9, 12, 23 and 45. “Sloboda Prevoz” has claims of about 1 million euros, which is why the salaries of the bus owners are late.

Earlier, five other lines operated by Makekspres buses were shut down after they failed to collect their three-month debt, and in an attempt to find a solution to the problem, their contract was terminated with the explanation that they did not comply with the agreement, they did not take care of the hygiene of the buses, and that in the past years no investment was made in new vehicles, and the private carrier continued to drive with the old, dilapidated buses. Mayor Arsovska advised them if they decide to protest, to park their vehicles in front of the headquarters of VMRO – DPMNE and SDSM because, as she pointed out, they are to blame for the incurred debt.