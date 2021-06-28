Analyzing the final annual accounts of the healthcare institutions that performed laboratory tests during the coronavirus crisis, a research conducted by “A1on” shows that they had an enormous growth, not so much in the part of revenues, but in the part of the net profit they achieved. As there is no option to compare only laboratory tests, as some health facilities perform other activities, the research shows the final revenues and profits compared between 2019 and 2020, from official documents.

Thus, the private laboratory “Biotek” in 2019 had revenues of about half a million euros, and ended the year with a profit of about 20 thousand euros. According to the final account of “Biotek”, 2020 ends with revenues of 2.8 million euros and a net profit of 1.5 million euros. In other words, the profit of this private laboratory is 77 times higher than in 2019, and the revenues are more than 5 times higher.

The “Avicena” laboratory in 2019 had revenues of 2.2 million euros and a profit of over 175 thousand euros. The next year, the revenues of this Skopje-base laboratory double to 4.6 million euros, and the profit to 1.5 million euros, ie it increased ninefold.

The “Sinlab” laboratory in 2019, according to the final account, had revenues of 1.8 million euros, and already in 2020, revenues grow to 2.4 million euros. The profit is also growing, from 94 thousand euros to 432 thousand euros, ie a fourfold increase.

Laboratory tests were also performed in the private hospitals “Zan Mitrev” and “Sistina”. According to the annual reports, they were not able to see exactly how much money was spent by the citizens in these two hospitals for laboratory tests because they are hospitals that perform different activities, but still, the numbers show that the revenues and profits of these two institutions grew rapidly during the coronavirus crisis.