Based on privately conducted coronavirus tests, a couple from Kavadarci is believed to also have been infected with the virus. The Healthcare Ministry placed the numbers of cases diagnosed through the public system at 70, but a dozen and half positive results from a private clinic in Skopje are being verified, and the Fokus site reports that these include the couple.
One of them is a manager at the Kavardci public forestry company and his wife is head of a hospital ward in the city. The man had flu-like symptoms and got himself tested. If the wife is confirmed too, that could affect the work of the hospital, depending on whether she was going there while positive.
