VMRO-DPMNE MP and university professor Gordana Siljanovska Davkova in tonight’s interview with Sitel TV, said that at the moment there is an active and passive blockade in the Parliament, active in which the VMRO-DPMNE parliamentary group participates, discusses professionally, and passive in which are the ruling majority MPs who are privileged and who appear only at midnight to vote for whom she said she called an informal House of Lords.

If you noticed yesterday, all citizens can see what active and passive blockade means. Citizens can see our speeches and see if we talked about the law on accounting services, politically or really talked professionally and competently, it is an active blockade. What does passive blockade mean? This means that there is a privileged group of MPs in the parliament who appear exclusively for voting. Many of them are not members of any commission, delegation and I called them an informal House of Lords, and they usually come at midnight before the vote, said Siljanovska Davkova.

Siljanovska Davkova stressed that the legal solutions that are in the interest of the citizens will be accepted and voted by the parliamentary group of VMRO-DPMNE.