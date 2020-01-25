Immediately after the publication of the new affair in the “La Verita” newspaper, where evidence is presented that Zoran Zaev and his brother Vice and several of their close friends were involved in electoral fraud in Strumica, the pro-government media were ordered to be silent on the matter.

As we learned, all media under the control of SDSM have received an oral order from “Bihacka” (SDSM headquarters) not to write or to report on this topic involving serious electoral irregularities in the 2014 elections.

That the order is serious also speaks the fact that the news aggregator known to be close to SDSM has not published any news on the matter. But that’s why news about the activities of government ministers are at the top of the search engine and kept for hours.