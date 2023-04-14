The ZNM association of journalists came out with criticism of an SDSM affiliated journalist Ljubomir Kostovski, for mocking the style of clothing of Roma journalist Sunai Sabrioski.

Sabrioski reports for the also SDSM friendly TV24, but over the past days he was covering farmers’ markets to see if the Government’s decision to order a cap on the prices of fruits and vegetables is being respected. A stream of customers would say that they bought produce for prices above those mandated by the Government. Sabrioski, known for attending press conferences in a full suit, tie and a fedora, would take their comments about how inflation is destroying living standards and the planned economy measures are not working.

In response Kostovski, writing for the aggressively pro-Government Civil newsletter, called Sabrioski and his TV station “janissaries” – a term that carries heavy historic and religious connotations – and mocked his style.