A controversial Twitter and Facebook commentator who supports the ruling SDSM party has been interrogated today for his latest comments.

The 36 years old man from Vevcani known on Twitter as Ranko Srbak would frequently insult and threaten critics of the Government, often in the most vile terms possible. The reason for the actual involvement of the police, and the suspension of his account, is his exchange with a man from Stip who has two sons with autism. Srbak made extremely offensive comments during the exchange, and continued to make comments about sufferers of the illness.

An organization that protects the rights of children called for an investigation against Srbak based on the hate speech laws. These laws are frequently applied against opposition supporters, but this is a rare case of their use against hate speech from supporters of the DUI – SDSM regime.