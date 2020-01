A journalist close to the SDSM regime had the most petty New Year comment, when he called on media outlets not to broadcast the video message sent out by VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski.

According to the comment, that was widely shared ahead of New Year’s day and was seen as an instruction to TV editors, the message should not be shared because Mickoski doesn’t yet hold a state office. This despite the fact that he is the leader of the largest party in Macedonia. The journalist insisted that TV stations should only broadcast messages from the likes of Stevo Pendarovski, Zoran Zaev and Talat Xhaferi, but not Mickoski.

Another issue he had with the message is that it used several scenes and different angles, which amounts to “cheating” and looked “overly political”, the comment said. Naturally, the New Year messages from all other politicians had strong political overtones, including the noticeable move by SDSM officials to drop the use of the imposed name “North Macedonia” and to refer simply to Macedonia, as the election day draws near.