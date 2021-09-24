The announcement from the RKE energy regulatory commission that it may revoke the license from the U-Power electricity trading company could plunge the city of Skopje in darkness.

The company, linked to former Deputy Prime Minister Musa Xhaferi, has a contract worth 1.1 million EUR to supply the city. It also has a contract with MEPSO, the state owned energy transport company, to supply its main office and, more importantly, key relay stations. The Customs Agency also has a contract with U-Power.

The company failed to procure the necessary amounts of energy, and this led the regulatory commission to begin a procedure to revoke its license.