The procedure for procurement of ventilators has been completed within the Ministry of Health, informed the Minister of Health Venko Filipce on Tuesday.

Of the nine companies that submitted bids, only two met the terms and conditions.

Some ventilators will arrive in the next seven days, and the rest within 30 days. 31ventilators have been procured, and the Minister at the press conference failed to say at what price.

With this, we will significantly supplement the capacity of ventilators in the country, primarily for those patients who are being treated with Covid-19, said Filipce.