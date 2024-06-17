The parliamentary session for the election of the new government is expected to be scheduled by the President of the Assembly, Afrim Gashi, for Saturday at 11 a.m., and it should conclude by Sunday at midnight at the latest. The mandate holder, Hristijan Mickoski, announced that he is expected to submit the composition of the government and the program for its work to Parliament tomorrow. The duration of this session will depend on the number of MPs registered to speak and the debate in the plenary hall.

It is currently certain that the new government will include VMRO-DPMNE, the parties from the Vredi coalition, and ZNAM, which have already announced their proposals for ministers. Mickoski announced the names of the ministers from his party last night and stated that he expects to receive proposals for ministers from the other coalition partners today.



The mandate proposes the former Technical Minister of the Interior, Panche Toškovski, as minister in this department; for foreign affairs and foreign trade, the current mayor of the Airport Municipality, Timcho Mutusski; and for finance, the vice president of VMRO-DPMNE, Gordana Kochoska Dimitrieska. Aleksandar Nikolovski, the party’s vice-president and member of parliament in several mandates, has been proposed for deputy president of the government and minister of transport; in the defense department, Vlado Misajlovski, deputy and former minister of transport; and for information society and digital transformation, the previous additional deputy minister in this department, Stefan Andonovski. The Minister of Local Self-Government will be the former director of PE “Vodovod i Kanalizacija,” Zlatko Pirinski, who recently also led Mickoski’s cabinet.

In the newly established Ministry of Energy, Mining and Mineral Resources, Sanja Božinovska, current member of the IC and an expert in energy, has been proposed. Cvetan Tripunovski, with many years of experience in the department, has been proposed for agriculture, forestry, and water management. Professor Vesna Janevska has been proposed for education and science, Zoran Ljutkov for the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and handball player Borko Ristovski for the Ministry of Sports. The coalition partners, the Socialist Party and the Democratic Party of the Serbs, will also hold vice-prime positions. Ljupco Dimovski, the president of the SP, will be the deputy prime minister and minister for the political system, and Ivan Stoiljkovic, the president of the DPS, will be the vice president in charge of relations with the communities, while Shaban Saliu will be the minister without portfolio in charge of integration and implementation of the Roma decade.

The personnel solution for the general secretary of the government, who will be from the ranks of VMRO-DPMNE, will be known very soon and will be on the agenda of the first session of the government.

According to the decisions of the party bodies and the statements of the party representatives, the parties from the Vredi Coalition will manage the Ministry of European Affairs, with Orhan Murtezani from Alternativa proposed as minister; the Ministry of Environment, with Izet Mejiti, the leader of the Democratic Party movement, who should also be the first vice prime minister; the Ministry of Social Policy, Demography, and Youth; and the Ministry of Economy and Labor, with personnel from BESA, Fatmir Limai, and Besar Durmishi proposed for these positions. According to media reports, the Health Department will be headed by the leader of the Alliance for Albanians, Arben Taravari.

From the ZNAM Movement – For Our Macedonia, the party bodies have determined Igor Filkov for Minister of Justice and Goran Minchev for Minister of Public Administration.

On June 6, President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova handed over the mandate to Mickoski for the composition of the new government after the constitution of the Parliament. Since then, the twenty-day period for forming a new government has begun.