The Central Committee of VMRO-DPMNE will convene Monday, where a new composition of the Executive Committee of the party is expected to be voted. According to nformation, the Executive Committee will be smaller in number than the previous one and will contain several new names that will give it additional weight and dynamism.

At the same time, it will rely on the experience of people who have been in the party for a long time and give a huge contribution to the field work, and will remain the few members of the previous composition whose mandate has not yet expired.

The new Executive Committee is part of the package of structural changes launched by the President of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, immediately after the elections.

The Central Committee passed a new statute which was commended as the most democratic by the European People’s Party. Then a new president of the Union of Young Forces and a new Executive Committee of UYF was elected, a call was issued or a new president of the VMRO-DPMNE’s Women’s Union, and at the same time presidents of a significant number of municipal committees were appointed and that process will continue, the party informed.

Issues related to the election results will also be discussed at the session of the Central Committee. The session is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.