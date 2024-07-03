The new director of the Toxicology Clinic, Andon Chibishev, informed today that the new management of the Clinic will not engage in revanchism, persecution of dissenters and obstruction. He announced that their priority will be improving the working conditions of the Clinic, purchasing new medical equipment, introducing new treatment protocols and improving communication with the media and other health institutions.

For the 18 employees who received contracts for engagement again while the drama of Toxicology was going on, Chibyshev says that they worked with illegal contracts and thus brought unrest and conflicts between the employees. As of today, they no longer work at the Clinic. He pointed out that the persons illegally resided in the institution with an invalid contract and received a salary.