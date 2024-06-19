“I have stated many times that this National Strategy is very necessary. These principles would be the foundation on which we establish the educational system with political consensus in Macedonia. Of course, this would be done in consultation with expert bodies and the expert panel,” said Vesna Janevska, the proposed Minister of Education and Science, in a morning broadcast of “Sloboden Pechat.”

Prof. Dr. Janevska emphasized that it is crucial for all politically relevant parties to agree on these principles to ensure continuity in the education of young people.

Janevska reminded that in the past, ministers were changed very often, leading to frequent restarts with ineffective changes.

“We are going to propose this, and I hope we will reach that consensus. Curricula and programs will indeed need to change because they are clearly not working. Based on the principle of continuity, analyses are currently being conducted, and previous analyses have been done to determine what teachers, parents, and older students consider to be good in those programs. We will retain those elements as the Government,” clarified Janevska.

She pointed out that criticism from the EU and international tests show that our children’s knowledge is at an unenviable level and that this must change.