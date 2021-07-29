Digital transformation, in its simplest form, is the introduction of modern information technologies in the daily work of all or some spheres of society. In the context of local self-government, this means automation of all administrative procedures in the municipality using information technologies, said prof. Dr. Goran Velinov at the VMRO-DPMNE event in Prilep.

Velinov stressed that the introduction of digitalization of state institutions is not an easy process, but as the most important part for successful application of ICT technologies, he highlighted the political will.