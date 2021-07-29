Digital transformation, in its simplest form, is the introduction of modern information technologies in the daily work of all or some spheres of society. In the context of local self-government, this means automation of all administrative procedures in the municipality using information technologies, said prof. Dr. Goran Velinov at the VMRO-DPMNE event in Prilep.
Velinov stressed that the introduction of digitalization of state institutions is not an easy process, but as the most important part for successful application of ICT technologies, he highlighted the political will.
The introduction of information technologies in state institutions in the local self-government is not a simple process. The key factor that should contribute to the successful application of those technologies is clear political will and commitment. The goals that will be achieved with the digital transformation are to increase the efficiency, to increase the transparency and thus to eliminate forgotten cases, and thus the citizens and the administration will have an insight into the extent of their cases, increase the revenues of the local self-government, increase employment , and reduce the shadow economy, said prof. Dr. Velinov.
Comments are closed for this post.