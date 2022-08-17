The tendency is for the Macedonian people to remain without their own Macedonian national heroes, and for the identity adjective Macedonian to be associated exclusively with “Bulgarians”, acquiring in the historical context the exclusive meaning of “Macedonian Bulgarians”. The resurrection of personalities is symbolized by the Great Bulgarian agendas and the fascist one. The Holocaust is a powerful historical message, which warns against repeating itself, Professor Mitko Panov from the Institute of National History, a researcher of Samuil’s kingdom, said in an interview with the “Triling” show.

Triling: The announced grounds for commemorating persons who are jointly or were separately or contradictorily adopted from Macedonia or the Bulgaria have been published. Is the change in history textbooks for 5th and 6th grade the beginning of common readings of the medieval period or acceptance of common roots of both peoples?