How did Hristijan Mickoski’s proposal for interim minister of interior get stuck in the legal interpretations of the Constitution in SDSM? The party that violated the Constitution came to power, starting with the election of Talat Xhaferi as the Parliament Speaker, and then through the amnesties of the MPs who voted for the constitutional amendments, and until the adoption of the Law on Languages, suddenly defended the Constitution.

SDSM’s selective approach to the Constitution creates public outrage. The reactions of the Minister of Justice Renata Deskoska have already been considered hypocritical, and the public has reminded it that two and a half years, ie 30 months the Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Defense is a man coming from the defense structures.

But who is bothered by a professional?

Dragan Kovacki is a person with a crystal clear biography, unknown to the general public, never engaged in politics, a top professional. Why is this profile not exactly to SDSM’s taste?

This question has only one logical answer. SDSM does not mind Dragan Kovacki’s name or surname. Outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev himself at a press conference after meeting with Mickoski said he had never heard of this Army member with a rich biography.

SDSM resists its professionalism. The only ones who will not benefit from his pure biography and high-profile career built up along the Army ranks are criminal structures in and around SDSM. Hence Kovacki’s resistance to take over MoI 100 days before the elections.

Let us not forget that ten days before the formation of the interim government, in which the Ministry of Interior should be handed over to a VMRO-DPMNE – nominated interim minister, Spasovski disbanded the “Alfa” unit, which proved to be a composition capable of controlling local sheriffs, which SDSM now intends to use in the ballot stuffing and intimidation of the population.

Who is Dragan Kovacki – a member of the “Wolves” Special Force and an active participant in the 2001 defense of the state

Colonel Dragan Kovacki, who is being nominated for interim minister of interior, has built his professional career by advancing along the Army ranks.

He has participated in many NATO peacekeeping missions and is decorated with medals and merit for the state.

He has gone through several Army ranks, was part of the “Wolves” special force, and in 2001 he participated in the military conflict.

On March 6 this year he was appointed Commander of the First Mechanized Infantry Brigade. Previously he was Chief of Operations and Combat Readiness Section of the 1st Mechanized Infantry Brigade, Head of the Department of Military Security and Intelligence Service at the Defense Ministry, Chief of the Counterintelligence Unit in the Military Security and Intelligence Service, Intelligence Officer and Chief of the Security and Intelligence section of the Special Operations Regiment, Special Operations and Intelligence Officer Freedom for Iraq-1, Commander of the counter-terrorism team in the 6th Squad and other functions.

Defense education



He has completed several higher education and training courses in the United States and Europe. He graduated from the Royal College of Defense Studies in the UK, the Command Staff Academy in Croatia and the Military Academy in the Republic of Macedonia. He has completed successful training courses in the UK for strategic leadership and counterintelligence, in the United States for strategic intelligence and analysis, as well as training in counter-terrorism. He was also part of the NATO Alliance’s training and has successfully completed training for NATO commanders, NATO training in Germany, NATO officer training in Sweden, and more in Turkey, Bulgaria and other countries.

He was awarded with recognition for his work such as: ARM Plaque for Participation in Freedom for Iraq-1 Mission, Commendation for Achievements in Combat Training and Education, Medal of Command Staff School in Croatia.

He is a parent of two children and comes from Skopje.