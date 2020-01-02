The interim government due to be voted tomorrow gets its final look after SDSM has accepted VMRO-DPMNE’s proposal for interim interior minister Nake Culev.

Nake Culev, a top intelligence professional with a successful and rich career, should succeed the most controversial Interior Minister, Oliver Spasovski, who is leaving for the post of prime minister in the interim government.

The change at the top of the MoI will undoubtedly be felt. Spasovski’s departure will leave many open cases, unsolved murders, criminal clashes, scandals such as the “Racket, which marked his career.



Culev is a professional who works at the Intelligence Agency and is a graduate criminologist with postgraduate degree in Peace and Development at the Institute of Defense and Peace Studies at the Faculty of Philosophy at the University of St. Cyril and Methodius. He is a new person in politics, but not in the security sector. He works at the Directorate for Intelligence of International Terrorism and Organized Crime at the Intelligence Agency. Culev is a regular lecturer at the MoFA Diplomatic Academy.

From 2013 to 2017 he was Director of the Intelligence Agency, and for the next two years he was Assistant Director General of the Intelligence Agency. In 2017, he was also a lecturer at the Academy for Judges and Public Prosecutors.

He also served as an advisor to the Agency, and was the first secretary at the Embassy of the Republic of Macedonia in Ankara, Turkey from 2003 to 2007.