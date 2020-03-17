Epidemiology professor Dragan Danilovski warned that the coronavirus epidemic will peak in Macedonia in about two weeks.

Danilovski shared a diagram of the progression of coronavirus cases in Italy and South Korea and said that it is clear we are two weeks away from a full blown epidemic. The professor called on the young to remember that, while they may have mild symptoms, or none at all, they are major spreaders of the virus among the elderly who could be affected far worse.