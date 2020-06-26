Nikola Jankulovski, the Rector of the Ss. Cyril and Methodius University (UKIM), was re-elected for another term, but the election outcome is being rejected by his opponents who insist that the University conducted illegitimate elections.

Elections were held in 22 of the 23 faculties, with the Drama Faculty refusing to conduct elections. Overall, about two thirds of the delegates voted, but the process was frought with objections from the four challengers and three of them declined to acknowledge the re-election of Jankulovski. Professors Petar Atanasov, Vujica Zivkovic and Dragi Dimitrievski called on their supporters not to participate in the final vote, declaring the entire process “undemocratic”.