Fokus reports that the SDSM party is preparing to nominate criminal law professor Nikola Tupancevski as the next Justice Minister, to replace Bojan Maricic.

SDSM is trying to put in place a new cabinet, led by its new leader Dimitar Kovacevski. According to Fokus, the party also approached professors Gordana Buzarovska – Lazetic and Ana Pavlovska – Daneva, but they rejected the proposal.

Trust in the judiciary in Macedonia is collapsing after years of politically motivated trials and deals cut with defendants who are useful to the Zaev regime. It never recovered after the Racket scandal which revealed Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva, the woman who was supposed to be the symbol of restored hope in the judiciary, as a racketeer and tool of the SDSM party.