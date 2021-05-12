During their phone conversation earlier today, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski told EPP party leader Donald Tusk that Macedonia is mired because of the politicized judiciary, placed under control of the Zaev regime.

We discussed the high level of crime and the involvement of top Government officials in criminal activities that remain unpunished. We can’t progress with corrupt judiciary, we can’t have fair elections with bribery and double standards. It is not normal to have a frightened, aggressive Government pushing laws to meet its personal goals on the back of the citizens, Mickoski told Tusk, according to the party press release.

Tusk, who is the former head of the European Council, issued a statement calling on Zaev to end political influence over the judiciary, ensure that the country fights corruption and to make sure the October municipal elections are fair.