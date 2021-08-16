VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski at today’s press conference revealed part of the party’s list of candidates for mayors who will run in the local elections in October, while the remaining names will be known in the coming days.

In some places we go with the support of prominent intellectuals, doctors, businessmen, who are a new generation of politicians who will work for the good of the people, said Nikoloski, who noted that the candidate for mayor of Skopje will be known by the end of August.

VMRO-DPMNE’s candidates for 2021 local elections: Kisela Voda – Orce Georgievski, Sopiste – Stevce Trpovski, Centar – Natasa Kotlar, Kocani – Ljupco Papazov, Petrovec – Borce Mitevski, Ilinden – Aleksandar Gjorgievski, Stip – Ivan Jordanov, Veles – Marko Kolev, Radovis – Aleksandar Ristov, Konce – Zlatko Ristov, Bosilovo – Risto Mancev, Valandovo – Toni Uzunov, Bogdanci – Marian Peev, Dojran – Filip Doncovski, Gevgelija – Andon Saramandov, Negotino – Goran Stojanov, Demir Kapija – Andon Donev, Rosoman – Tihomir Nikolov, Prilep – Borce Jovcevski, Krivogastani – Aleksandar Bogdanovski, Mogila – Slobodanco Sabotkovski, Novaci – Stevce Stevanovski, Vevcani – Spase Kocovski, Brvenica – Jovica Ilievski, Jegunovce – Dimitar Kostadinovski, Gazi Baba – Boban Stefkovski.