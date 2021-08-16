VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski at today’s press conference revealed part of the party’s list of candidates for mayors who will run in the local elections in October, while the remaining names will be known in the coming days.
In some places we go with the support of prominent intellectuals, doctors, businessmen, who are a new generation of politicians who will work for the good of the people, said Nikoloski, who noted that the candidate for mayor of Skopje will be known by the end of August.
VMRO-DPMNE’s candidates for 2021 local elections: Kisela Voda – Orce Georgievski, Sopiste – Stevce Trpovski, Centar – Natasa Kotlar, Kocani – Ljupco Papazov, Petrovec – Borce Mitevski, Ilinden – Aleksandar Gjorgievski, Stip – Ivan Jordanov, Veles – Marko Kolev, Radovis – Aleksandar Ristov, Konce – Zlatko Ristov, Bosilovo – Risto Mancev, Valandovo – Toni Uzunov, Bogdanci – Marian Peev, Dojran – Filip Doncovski, Gevgelija – Andon Saramandov, Negotino – Goran Stojanov, Demir Kapija – Andon Donev, Rosoman – Tihomir Nikolov, Prilep – Borce Jovcevski, Krivogastani – Aleksandar Bogdanovski, Mogila – Slobodanco Sabotkovski, Novaci – Stevce Stevanovski, Vevcani – Spase Kocovski, Brvenica – Jovica Ilievski, Jegunovce – Dimitar Kostadinovski, Gazi Baba – Boban Stefkovski.
VMRO-DPMNE is running in these elections with many new faces, with new energy, new vision for development, solving as many problems as possible. The best is yet to come. Finally, these elections are more than just local, it is a decision what kind of municipality, what kind of future you want, and in what country you want your children to grow up. VMRO-DPMNE is going to run for a convincing victory, for a historical turn, for changes, for a new beginning, for showing in action that there is a difference!, party leader Hristijan Mickoski wrote on Facebook on Sunday.
